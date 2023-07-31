Deloitte: Financial Services Organizations Show Progress In Implementing New EU Regulation On Digital Operational Resilience

Deloitte: Financial Services Organizations Show Progress In Implementing New EU Regulation On Digital Operational Resilience. The organizations operating in the financial services industry are beginning to register significant progress in terms of implementing changes meant to assure compliance with the new EU regulation Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), as a third of them (29%) started to prepare since 2022 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]