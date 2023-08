CITR: Company Insolvencies In Romania Down 6.2% YoY To 3,290 In H1/2023

CITR: Company Insolvencies In Romania Down 6.2% YoY To 3,290 In H1/2023. The number of companies which became insolvent in Romania in the first half of 2023 decreased by 6.2% to 3,290 as compared to 3,510 in the same period of 2022, according to CITR, the main player in the Romanian restructuring and insolvency market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]