Enel Green Power Romania Commissions Lumina Solar Park In Giurgiu County. Enel Green Power Romania, Enel Group’s renewable energy business line in Romania, has commissioned the Lumina solar photovoltaic (PV) park in Calugareni (Giurgiu County), and completed its takeover from the company MYTILINEOS. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]