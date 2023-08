Elbi Electric & Lighting 2022 Turnover Up 15.8% YoY To RON348.8M

Elbi Electric & Lighting 2022 Turnover Up 15.8% YoY To RON348.8M. Romanian lighting equipment wholesaler Elbi Electric & Lighting, held by businessman Cristinel Sandu, ended 2022 with a turnover of RON348.8 million (EUR70.7 million), up 15.8% on the year, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]