NN Pensii Sells All Shares Held In Prosus

NN Pensii Sells All Shares Held In Prosus. NN Pensii, the manager of the largest private pension fund operating on the mandatory segment in Romania (Pillar II), in June 2023 liquidated the investment it had held in the company Prosus (PRX.AS) since fall 2020, on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, as per NN data analyzed by Ziarul Financiar (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]