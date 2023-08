Deal Whereby Zarea Buys Majority Stake In Wine Maker Domeniile Dealu Mare Urlati Is Completed

Deal Whereby Zarea Buys Majority Stake In Wine Maker Domeniile Dealu Mare Urlati Is Completed. The transaction whereby alcoholic beverages producer Zarea, controlled by Polish Ambra Group, is acquiring a majority stake of 70% in wine maker Domeniile Dealu Mare Urlati (DDMU), has been completed and the seller is the Radulescu Family. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]