Erste AM, BT AM, BRD AM, Managing RON11.2B Net Assets, Ranked Top Three Mutual Fund Managers In Romania In H1/2023



Erste AM, BT AM, BRD AM, Managing RON11.2B Net Assets, Ranked Top Three Mutual Fund Managers In Romania In H1/2023.

The three largest mutual fund managers in Romania had RON11.2 billion worth of net assets under management at the end of June 2023, accounting for over 60% of the total net assets managed by the top ten mutual fund managers, up 14.1% in the first half of 2023, but down 28.2% in the last year (...)