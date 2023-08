Tire Maker Michelin Overshoots RON5B Turnover Mark In 2022, Up 23% YoY

Tire Maker Michelin Overshoots RON5B Turnover Mark In 2022, Up 23% YoY. Michelin Romania, part of the French Michelin Group, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, ended 2022 with a turnover of RON5.178 billion (over EUR1 billion), up 23% from RON4.213 billion (EUR856.3 million) in 2021, as per finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]