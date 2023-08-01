Sphera Franchise Group Seeks To Pay Out RON45M Worth Of Dividends To Its Shareholders

Sphera Franchise Group Seeks To Pay Out RON45M Worth Of Dividends To Its Shareholders. Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), which holds the franchise for the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell in Romania, and for the KFC restaurants in the Republic of Moldova and Italy, has convened its shareholders on August 24, 2023 to put to a vote the approval of the Board of Directors' proposal to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]