Romania's ruling coalition promises to cut public spending, tax loopholes

Romania's ruling coalition promises to cut public spending, tax loopholes. Romania's government will rationalise public spending, including cutting public payroll among top public servants, and will thus save some RON 6bn (EUR 1.2bn) by the end of the year, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu (Social Democrat) said on July 31 after another round of negotiations among the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]