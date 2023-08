Builder PAB More Than Doubles Turnover To RON461M in 2022

Builder PAB More Than Doubles Turnover To RON461M in 2022. Arad-based builder PAB Romania, particularly known for having built tens of stores for DIY retailer Dedeman, boasted record high turnover in 2022, hitting the RON461 million threshold, more than double the 2021 level. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]