Romania's large-sized banks boast robust cost/income ratios, but smaller ones are at risk. The cost/income ratio, one of the most important indicators measuring banks' efficiency, dropped to about 50% in the Romanian banking system, within the average European risk range, below the European Union (EU) average of 60%, according to the National Bank of Romania (BNR) quoted by Ziarul (...)