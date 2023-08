Online Retailer eMAG Opens Dermato Shop, New Shop-in-Shop Concept with over 3,000 Items

Online Retailer eMAG Opens Dermato Shop, New Shop-in-Shop Concept with over 3,000 Items. Online retailer eMAG is launching the first shop-in-shop destined to dermocosmetics, which will bring together more than 3,000 items listed on the platform, from international and local companies active in the cosmetics and beauty industry. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]