Farmacia Tei and Bebe Tei Become Grupul Tei

Farmacia Tei and Bebe Tei Become Grupul Tei. Farmacia Tei and Bebe Tei, two of the most powerful brands on Romania’s pharma market, are undergoing a rebranding process and changing their visual identity under the umbrella of Grupul Tei, which includes the two identities. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]