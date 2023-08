DB Cargo Romania Rakes in 30% Higher Turnover in 2022 YOY

DB Cargo Romania Rakes in 30% Higher Turnover in 2022 YOY. Deutsche Bahn (DB) Cargo Romania, the rail freight transportation unit of German giant Deutsche Bahn, ended 2022 with RON356 million turnover, up from the RON273 million level of 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]