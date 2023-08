Raiffeisen Bank Romania Ends 1H/2023 with RON874M Profit, from RON602M in 1H/2022

Raiffeisen Bank Romania Ends 1H/2023 with RON874M Profit, from RON602M in 1H/2022. Raiffeisen Bank Romania ended the first half of 2023 with RON874 million profit, against RON602 million in the year-earlier period, while banking assets topped RON66 billion, up 10%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]