Workspace Studio, 8.5 million Euro business in the first 6 months of the year. Focus on sustainability, ergonomics, and human-centric design.

Workspace Studio Group, specialized in design and high-quality office fittings and Certified Dealer of the MillerKnoll group in Romania, registered a turnover of 8.5 million euros in the first 6 months. Ergonomic and quality furniture, flexibility of space through partitioning solutions with (...)