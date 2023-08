BestJobs: Number Of Job Applications Up 30% On Month In July 2023

Individuals searching for new jobs registered some 650,000 applications on the Bestjobs recruitment platform in July 2023, which is 30% more than in June 2023 and 20% more than in July 2022.