August 1, 2023

Romania’s new minister of environment halves but upholds bear hunting quota
Aug 1, 2023

Romania’s new minister of environment halves but upholds bear hunting quota.

Romanian minister of environment Mircea Fechet said he would issue a new order regarding the prevention and intervention quotas for the brown bear population, which will target 220 animals. Tanczos Barna, Fechet’s predecessor, planned for 480 bears to be eliminated. "I believe that on such a (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

RO president condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine's Izmail port, close to the border with Romania Romanian president Klaus Iohannis condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine's Danube port of Izmail on the morning of Wednesday, August 2nd. The port stands across the Danube from Romania, and has been used as an alternative route for Ukraine's grain exports after Russia withdrew from the Istanbul (...)

Almost two-thirds of young Romanians postpone buying new home due to cost of living, economy concerns The rising cost of living is the main cause for concern for Romanian Millennials and Zs (for 44% of Millennials and 33% of Gen Zs), followed by the evolution of the economy (for 27% of Millennials and 22% of Gen Zs), according to Deloitte Global Gen Z and Millennial Survey 2023, conducted in (...)

Deliveries of modern retail projects in Romania expected to reach highest level since 2008 Four modern retail projects with a total leasable area of 30,000 sqm were delivered in Romania in the first half of the year and the deliveries expected in the second half are estimated at 260,000 sqm. As a result, 2023 is primed to set a record level of retail deliveries in Romania since (...)

Spain's Duro Felguera Set to Start Ienut Power Plant Construction Works Spanish group Duro Felguera will start works for the construction of the new power plant of Iernut, the investment being scheduled to be completed in 16 months, with the possibility of extension in line with contract stipulations, natural gas producer Romgaz, a partner in the project, has announced.

Romanian prosecutors carry out large-scale search for high-risk drugs Prosecutors from the DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) have carried out 44 search warrants at locations in Cluj, Mureș, Bihor, and Bistrița-Năsăud counties in a case involving the trafficking of high-risk and very high-risk drugs. The targeted group was (...)

Furniture Maker ADA Switches to RON5M Net Losses in 2022 from RON13M Net Profit in 2021 ADA Fabrica de Mobila, a major furniture producer in Romania, in 2022 generated turnover of RON197.5 million (EUR40 million), down 5% from the previous year, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data.

Carrion Expedition 2022 Turnover Down 13% To RON273M Carrion Expedition, a Spanish-held freight transport company of Cluj-Napoca, for 2022 reported turnover worth RON273.1 million (EUR55.4 million), down 13% from the previous year.

 


