SanoPass: Romanians Are Inclined To Invest An Average RON190/Month In Sports Activities

SanoPass: Romanians Are Inclined To Invest An Average RON190/Month In Sports Activities. Romanians are willing to invest an average monthly budget of RON190 in sports activities and the main cities with high demand for fitness services are Bucharest, Cluj, Brasov, Craiova, and Iasi, as per a survey by SanoPass, a provider of fitness subscriptions. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]