Furniture Maker ADA Switches to RON5M Net Losses in 2022 from RON13M Net Profit in 2021

Furniture Maker ADA Switches to RON5M Net Losses in 2022 from RON13M Net Profit in 2021. ADA Fabrica de Mobila, a major furniture producer in Romania, in 2022 generated turnover of RON197.5 million (EUR40 million), down 5% from the previous year, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]