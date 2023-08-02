Deliveries of modern retail projects in Romania expected to reach highest level since 2008

Deliveries of modern retail projects in Romania expected to reach highest level since 2008. Four modern retail projects with a total leasable area of 30,000 sqm were delivered in Romania in the first half of the year and the deliveries expected in the second half are estimated at 260,000 sqm. As a result, 2023 is primed to set a record level of retail deliveries in Romania since (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]