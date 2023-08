Spain’s Duro Felguera Set to Start Ienut Power Plant Construction Works

Spain’s Duro Felguera Set to Start Ienut Power Plant Construction Works. Spanish group Duro Felguera will start works for the construction of the new power plant of Iernut, the investment being scheduled to be completed in 16 months, with the possibility of extension in line with contract stipulations, natural gas producer Romgaz, a partner in the project, has announced. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]