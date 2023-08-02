RO president condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine's Izmail port, close to the border with Romania

RO president condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine's Izmail port, close to the border with Romania. Romanian president Klaus Iohannis condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine's Danube port of Izmail on the morning of Wednesday, August 2nd. The port stands across the Danube from Romania, and has been used as an alternative route for Ukraine's grain exports after Russia withdrew from the Istanbul (...)