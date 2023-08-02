Electrica, BRK Financial Group And Roca Industry Selected For Investor Relations And Liquidity Support Program

Electrica, BRK Financial Group And Roca Industry Selected For Investor Relations And Liquidity Support Program. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), and VERTIK have selected three companies to participate in the "Investor Relations and Liquidity Support Program" launched in Romania earlier 2023 and expected to conclude at the beginning of 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]