Romania facing heavy fines for non-ecological landfills, minister says

Romania facing heavy fines for non-ecological landfills, minister says. Romania’s environment minister Mircea Fechet recently stated that Romania risks sanctions amounting to tens of millions of euros due to non-ecological landfills. Fechet explained that after being convicted in 2018 by the European Court of Justice for not ecologizing industrial landfills, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]