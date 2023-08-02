Complice.ro, 250,000 euros in turnover for the first 6 months, up by 50%. The average corporate order increases to 3000 Euros



Complice.ro, curator and provider of experiences for individuals and companies, ends the first semester of the year with a turnover of 250,000 Euros, up by 53% compared to the same period last year. If in the residential segment, the demand for experiences to mark events and special occasions (...)