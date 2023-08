BAT: Romanian Authorities Seized Over 80 Million Contraband Cigarettes YoY In January-July 2023

BAT: Romanian Authorities Seized Over 80 Million Contraband Cigarettes YoY In January-July 2023. Romanian authorities seized more than 80 million contraband cigarettes with a market value of over RON65 million (EUR13 million) in January-July 2023, according to data centralized on www.stopcontrabanda.ro, the only real-time centralizer of contraband cigarette seizures in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]