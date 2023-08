Distributie Energie Electrica Romania Achieves Investment Plan For 2022

Distributie Energie Electrica Romania Achieves Investment Plan For 2022. Distributie Energie Electrica Romania (DEER), a member company of the Electrica Group, has managed to achieve 99.8% of the investment plans undertaken for 2022, according to Mihaela Suciu, General Manager of DEER. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]