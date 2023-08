Survey: 83% Of Millennials And 93% Of GenZ Shop Online At Least Once A Month



Klarna, the AI-powered global payments network and shopping destination, has unveiled the results of a survey focused on GenZ and Millennials’ shopping habits, showing that 93% of GenZ and 83% of Millennials shop online at least once a month.