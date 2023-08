New Fashion Retailer Enters Romanian Market: Jimmy Key Opens Its First Store, In Bucharest's ParkLake Shopping Center

The Jimmy Key company from Turkey, with over 30 years of experience in womenswear, will open the first store in Romania, within the ParkLake Shopping Center in Bucharest, developed by Sonae Sierra.