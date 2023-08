Filip & Company Assists Digi Group In Contracting EUR100M Syndicated Loan From ING Bank And Banco Santander

Filip & Company Assists Digi Group In Contracting EUR100M Syndicated Loan From ING Bank And Banco Santander. Law firm Filip & Company has assisted RCS & RDS and the subsidiary DIGI Spain Telecom S.L.U in contracting a term loan in the amount of EUR100 million, over a four-year period; ING Bank N.V. and Banco Santander acted as mandated lead arrangers. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]