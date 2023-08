François Bloch To Step Down As CEO Of BRD Starting September 26, 2023

François Bloch To Step Down As CEO Of BRD Starting September 26, 2023. BRD, the second largest bank at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (RON10.2 billion) and the third largest bank by assets (RON71.5 billion in 2022), announced in a stock market report Wednesday evening that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), François Bloch, decided to renounce his mandate starting (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]