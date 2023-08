Signal Iduna Insurance Companies Report 34% Higher Gross Underwritings, Of Over RON200M, In H1/2023

Signal Iduna companies registered a volume of underwritten gross premiums of over RON200 million in the first half of 2023, up 34% from the year-earlier period.