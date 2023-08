BRD-SocGen Group Ends 1H/2023 with RON768M Profit, Up 24.4% YOY

BRD-SocGen Group Ends 1H/2023 with RON768M Profit, Up 24.4% YOY. BRD-SocGen, the third largest bank locally by assets, in the first half of this year posted net profit worth RON768 million at group level, up 24.4% from the year-earlier period, while revenues rose by 13.4% on the year, to RON1.86 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]