Online Store Complice.ro Expects Turnover to Top EUR500,000 In 2023

Online Store Complice.ro Expects Turnover to Top EUR500,000 In 2023. Online store Complice.ro, which specializes in selling experience-based gifts, estimates it will reach the EUR500,000 threshold in terms of turnover this year, after having raked in EUR250,000 revenues in the first half, 53% higher than in the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]