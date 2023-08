Plexus Sees Profit Rise Sixfold at Oradea Plant

Plexus Sees Profit Rise Sixfold at Oradea Plant. Electronic parts producer Plexus Services Ro, the local subsidiary of US group Plexus, in 2022 posted turnover worth RON1.089 billion (EUR221 million), up 29% from 2021, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]