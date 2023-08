Monsanto Romania 2022 Turnover Up 32% To RON730M YOY

Monsanto, one of the largest producers of pesticides and genetically modified crops, in 2022 generated turnover worth RON730 million (around EUR150 million), 32% higher than in 2021.