Romanian members of Parliament called back from holiday to modify Special Pensions Law

Romanian members of Parliament called back from holiday to modify Special Pensions Law. Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu recently announced that members of the Parliament will be called back from their vacation for an extraordinary session to modify the Special Pensions Law in accordance with the objections of the Constitutional Court. "Next week, we will convene the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]