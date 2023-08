Dolo Trans Olimp Reports 42% Higher Turnover, Of RON581M, For 2022

Dolo Trans Olimp Reports 42% Higher Turnover, Of RON581M, For 2022. Trucking company Dolo Trans Olimp (DTO), controlled by entrepreneur Cristian Dolofan, ended 2022 with a turnover of RON581 million, compared to RON407 million in 2021, as per finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]