Adesgo Completes Business Sale To Israel's Tefron Group. Law firm Musat & Asociatii has advised Adesgo, Romania’s largest hose manufacturer, on the sale of its seamless lingerie manufacturing and commercialization business to Tefron Europe, a subsidiary of Israeli's Tefron Group, a developer and manufacturer of seamless garments. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]