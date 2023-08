Miller Centre Asks For Elefant.ro's Insolvency

The company Miller Centre SRL has filed a petition with the Bucharest Court requiring the insolvency of online retailer Elefant.ro, with bonds listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the retailer has informed investors in a stock market report on Thursday (August 3). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]