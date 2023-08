Exim Banca Romaneasca Issues State Guarantees For Renewable Energy Projects

Exim Banca Romaneasca Issues State Guarantees For Renewable Energy Projects. Exim Banca Romaneasca launched a new guarantee product in the name and on behalf of the Romanian state that facilitates access to finance for companies implementing investment projects in the field of renewable energy (wind, solar and geothermal energy, hydroelectric energy, biomass etc.). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]