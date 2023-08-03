AmCham: New Fiscal Measures Must Be Correlated With Romania’s Objectives To Attract Capital And Strengthen As Strategic Investment Destination



AmCham: New Fiscal Measures Must Be Correlated With Romania’s Objectives To Attract Capital And Strengthen As Strategic Investment Destination.

The new fiscal measures, the amplest of at least the last decade, must be correlated with Romania’s objectives of attracting capital and strengthening it as a strategic investment destination, but also with the legislation already applicable in the field, the American Chamber of Commerce in (...)