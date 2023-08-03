Law Firm Filip & Company Assists Alesonor In Concluding Partnership With Verita International School

Law Firm Filip & Company Assists Alesonor In Concluding Partnership With Verita International School. Law firm Filip & Company is assisting Alesonor, a company with over 20 years of experience in developing sustainable communities in Romania, with concluding a partnership with Verita International School & Kindergarten for the development of the second Verita campus in Romania, in the Amber (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]