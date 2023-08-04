Romgaz: National Agency For Mineral Resources Confirms Development Plan Of Domino And Pelican South Natural Gas Commercial Fields

Romgaz: National Agency For Mineral Resources Confirms Development Plan Of Domino And Pelican South Natural Gas Commercial Fields. Romanian natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) announced in a stock market report that the National Agency for Mineral Resources has confirmed the development plan of the Domino and Pelican South natural gas commercial fields. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]