OMV Petrom Signs EUR1.6B Contract With Italy's Saipem And Saipem Romania SRL For Neptun Deep Project Development

OMV Petrom Signs EUR1.6B Contract With Italy's Saipem And Saipem Romania SRL For Neptun Deep Project Development. OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), Romania’s sole oil and gas producer and the operator of the Neptun Deep project, announced in a stock market report Thursday evening the signing of a EUR1.6 billion contract with Italy's Saipem and Saipem Romania SRL for the development of the Neptun Deep project in the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]