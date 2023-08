Ireland's CRH Acquires Bauelemente From Entrepreneur Michael Dietrich

Ireland's CRH Acquires Bauelemente From Entrepreneur Michael Dietrich. Cement producer Romcim, held by Ireland's CRH Group, has acquired the company Bauelemente, a producer of precast-prestressed concrete structures, enclosures- facades and roofing, from businessman Michael Dietrich, according to an announcement posted on Romcim website. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]