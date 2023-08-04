Romcim takes over Bauelemente, operator of three concrete elements factories

Romcim takes over Bauelemente, operator of three concrete elements factories. Romanian cement producer Romcim, owned by Irish group CRH, announced it took over Bauelemente, a manufacturer of structural elements, from Michael Dietrich, according to an announcement published by Romcim. The three factories operated by Bauelemente, located in Aricestii Rahtivani (Prahova), (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]