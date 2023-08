Romanian cafe chain ‘5 to go’ reports its sales rose by 55% y/y in H1

Romanian cafe chain '5 to go' reports its sales rose by 55% y/y in H1. With approximately 500 outlets and some 13 new franchise contracts signed each month, Romanian cafe chain '5 to go' announced it already exceeded the 2023 sales target by 5% at the end of June, after its sales surged by 55% y/y in H1. The '5 to go' cafes have some 1.65mn customers each month (...)